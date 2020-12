'Turski tok': Istorija ruskog gasnog monopola

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate. RFE/RL is registered with the IRS as a private, nonprofit Sec. 501(c)3 corporation, and is funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) as a private grantee. RFE/RL's editorial independence is protected by U.S. law.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty © 2020 RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.